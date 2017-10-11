“Imagine that you’re out to lunch, and in walks a woman wearing a terrific-looking coat. Who designed it? Did she buy it last season, or is it still on sale?” Lauren Indvik writes for Vogue. “Covertly, you give her coat a quick scan on your smartphone, find out it’s available on Farfetch, and moments later it’s on its way out for delivery.”

“According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, that future may not be far off. In a sit-down interview with Vogue, the leader of the world’s most valuable technology company said he is betting big on augmented reality (AR), which he believes will transform everything from runway shows to shopping,” Indvik writes. “‘I don’t think there is any sector or industry that will be untouched by AR,’ he said.”

“One other area where Apple, AR and fashion might intersect? Glasses. For years, tech bloggers have salivated over the promise of AR glasses designed by Apple – ones that would offer greater capabilities than Google’s ill-fated Google Glass, and look slicker, too. But the bloggers will have to wait a little longer,” Indvik writes. “‘There are rumours and gossip about companies working on that, and we obviously don’t talk about what we work on. But today I can tell you that the technology itself doesn’t exist to do that in a quality way,’ Cook said. ‘We don’t give a rats about being first, we want to be best in creating people’s experiences. Something that you would see out in the market any time soon would not be something that any of us would be satisfied with.'”

