“Apple is working with TSMC to develop micro LED panels on silicon-based backplanes for use in the Apple Watch and an augmented reality (AR) wearable device,” Purcher reports. “Patently Apple reported on a patent application for smartglasses last July.”
“Apple is also working on another project developing large-size micro LED panels on TFT-based backplanes and will use them in products sized much larger than its MacBooks, according to Digitimes Research’s senior analyst Luke Lin,” Purcher reports. “Citing his upstream sources, Lin pointed out that Apple is preparing two sizes of micro LED panels for small-size applications: a 1.3- to 1.4-inch one for its future Apple Watch and a 0.7- to 0.8-inch one for an AR wearable device, potentially AR glasses.”
Read more, and see Apple’s patent application illustrations, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: 2019 seems really soon for smartglasses, but maybe not for Apple Watch?
Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017
As per Apple smartglasses: When they’re ready for prime time and not a moment sooner. There’s no room for a multi-year “Apple TV” beta tester experiment here. — MacDailyNews, August 29, 2017
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]