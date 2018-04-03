“Today the supply chain rumor mill is claiming that Apple is now gearing up efforts to develop micro LED panels for both small-size and large-size applications and has received support from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for the making of small-size ones,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple.

“Apple is working with TSMC to develop micro LED panels on silicon-based backplanes for use in the Apple Watch and an augmented reality (AR) wearable device,” Purcher reports. “Patently Apple reported on a patent application for smartglasses last July.”

“Apple is also working on another project developing large-size micro LED panels on TFT-based backplanes and will use them in products sized much larger than its MacBooks, according to Digitimes Research’s senior analyst Luke Lin,” Purcher reports. “Citing his upstream sources, Lin pointed out that Apple is preparing two sizes of micro LED panels for small-size applications: a 1.3- to 1.4-inch one for its future Apple Watch and a 0.7- to 0.8-inch one for an AR wearable device, potentially AR glasses.”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]