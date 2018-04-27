“Apple has considered ways to detect the eye movements of the wearer of a head-mounted display, such as the company’s long-rumored augmented reality headset, one that uses a system of cameras and mirrors to work out the direction of the user’s gaze while looking at virtual environments,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“The patent application identified as an ‘Eye Tracking System’ describes one method of monitoring how the user looks at a display very close to their eyes, namely in VR and AR headsets,” Owen reports. “Apple’s solution is to mount the infrared emitter, cameras, and any other equipment to the sides of the device, rather than directly in front of the eyes. These components are aimed in front of a ‘hot mirror,’ a type of dielectric mirror that can reflect infrared light while allowing visible light to pass through, which is located with other optical lenses between the eyes and the display panel. By using a hot mirror, the infrared emitter can bounce light into the user’s eye. The IR light is reflected back from the user’s eyes onto the hot mirror, which then returns to the eye-tracking camera.”

“Mounting the tracking hardware to the side or below the gaze of the user and using hot mirrors means the user’s view of the display panel is not obscured by the components,” Owen reports. “The patent application is the latest in a number of similar filings relating to the field of AR and VR for Apple…”

Read more, and see APple’s patent application illustrations, in the full article here.