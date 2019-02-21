“With so much focus on the next iPhone, or updates to the Apple Watch and AirPods, the next big product for [Apple] might be something that replaces them all,” Michael Henage writes for Seeking Alpha. “Apple glasses, or if the company has any sense, iGlasses, have the potential to dwarf other product categories.”

“The AR market is expected to grow at better than 60% between 2017 and 2023. According to Zion Market Research, the AR market will grow at a rate of more than 85% annually through 2021, ultimately reaching $133 billion,” Henage writes. “Normally a 60% or 85% annual growth rate would represent massive opportunity, but those aren’t the most optimistic projections. There are two different reports on Statista, one suggests the market for virtual and artificial reality will reach more than $200 billion by 2022, the other study suggests at least $160 billion by 2022.”

“Apple may be moving toward being a services company, yet last quarter 87% of the company’s revenue came from products,” Henage writes. “Apple needs transformative products that grow revenue at a significant pace. For anyone who doubts that a wearable headset could be a viable business, the regular eye-wear market is expected to reach $178 billion by 2023. To say that another way, Apple doesn’t need to create a market that doesn’t exist, it just needs to give purchasers of eye-wear a reason to buy its AR glasses.”

“Apple glasses would theoretically be able to replace your phone, watch, and maybe your tablet as well depending on its capabilities,” Henage writes. “The ability to replace multiple devices with one is a theme that Apple has exploited in the past to its advantage. When it comes to pricing, paying well over $1,000 for Apple glasses wouldn’t be such a significant ask if it can replace your glasses, as well as replace your iPhone and Apple Watch.”

Read more in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]