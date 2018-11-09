“In August Apple acquired Akonia Holographics, inventors of advanced optical technologies based on Holography for AR Headsets,” Purcher reports. “The company has over 200 patents related to holographic technologies and displays.”
“Apple’s patent application 20180321432 titled ‘Display with Holographic Angle-of-View Adjustment Structures,’ was originally filed back in Q4 2017 and published [on Thursday] by USPTO,” Purcher reports. “It should be noted that there’s a second patent associated with the same patent figures. The second patent 20180323242 is titled ‘Display with Nanostructure Angle-of-View Adjustment Structures.’ In the second patent Apple notes that “the viewing angle for the user is enhanced as the angular spread of the emitted light from the pixels is enhanced by the angle-of-view adjustment layer. The angle-of-view adjustment layer may be formed from holographic structures recorded by applying laser beams to a photosensitive layer or may be formed from a metasurface that is created by patterning nanostructures on the display. ”
MacDailyNews Take: Frickin’ laser beams attached to their heads!
