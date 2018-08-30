“Apple has confirmed the acquisition of Akonia Holographics in a move which has prompted discussion of the firm’s potential plans to launch its own augmented reality headset,” Charlie Osborne writes for ZDNet. “Founded in 2012 by holography scientists, Colorado-based Akonia calls itself the ‘world leader in systems and materials for holography.'”

“The company has developed a form of technology called the HoloMirror which overlays a level of augmented reality (AR) on to physical environments. Akonia claims that HoloMirror’s display performance ‘exceeds that of any other commercial technology,'” Osborne writes. “In particular, the firm has developed ‘thin, transparent smart glass lenses that display vibrant, full-color, wide field-of-view images.’ Akonia also holds a portfolio containing media manufacturing and prototyping equipment, alongside over 200 patents relating to holographic systems and materials.”

“Reports surfaced in April which suggested Apple is currently working on a cordless headset for VR which spots two 8K displays and may be available by 2020,” Osborne writes. “Codenamed under T288, the rumored headset is being built by a team of Apple engineers who are also developing a custom OS, “reality operating system” (rOS), to power the device. Apple’s rumored device will potentially be powered by a five-nanometer processor and would be used as a reference design for future Mac systems.”

