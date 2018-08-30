“Apple Inc has acquired a startup focused on making lenses for augmented reality glasses, the company confirmed on Wednesday, a signal Apple has ambitions to make a wearable device that would superimpose digital information on the real world,” Stephen Nellis reports for Reuters. “Apple confirmed it acquired Longmont, Colorado-based Akonia Holographics. ‘Apple buys smaller companies from time to time, and we generally don’t discuss our purpose or plans,’ the iPhone maker said in a statement.”

Akonia “was founded in 2012 by a group of holography scientists and had originally focused on holographic data storage before shifting its efforts to creating displays for augmented reality glasses, according to its website,” Nellis reports. “Akonia said its display technology allows for “thin, transparent smart glass lenses that display vibrant, full-color, wide field-of-view images.” The firm has a portfolio of more than 200 patents related to holographic systems and materials, according to its website.”

“The purchase price and date of the acquisition could not be learned, though one executive in the augmented reality industry said the Akonia team had become “very quiet” over the past six months, implying that the deal may have happened in the first half of 2018,” Nellis reports. “‘This is one of those huge things that we’ll look back at and marvel on the start of it,’ Cook said of augmented reality on a conference call with investors last year.”

