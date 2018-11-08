“But what’s been happening lately with Apple’s AR glasses plan?” Neiger writes. “A little more light was shed on the subject back in August, when news surfaced that Apple had bought an augmented reality lens company, Akonia Holographics.”
“Apple’s purchase of the company sparked a lot of interest, because Akonia’s focus had been on creating transparent AR displays that offer a full range of color and high field-of-view. That’s important because current versions of AR headsets are bulky and have tinted lenses, while Akonia’s displays are designed as thin, transparent lenses,” Neiger writes. “Apple’s true intentions, of course, are still unknown. But since Akonia is working on hardware that could be paired nicely with Apple’s current AR software, the tech giant’s snatching it up throws a lot more fuel on the fire of speculation that an Apple AR device may be on its way in the next few years.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We cannot wait for technology to catch up to Apple’s vision!
Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017
The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017
Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s Akonia acquisition points towards ‘Apple glasses’ – August 30, 2018
Apple buys Akonia Holographics, a startup focused on lenses for AR glasses – August 30, 2018
Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple Glasses coming in 2020 – August 15, 2018
Gene Munster: Apple will release Apple Glasses late in 2021 – May 17, 2018
Apple patent application reveals work on eye-tracking technology for VR and AR headsets – April 27, 2018
Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019, sources say – April 3, 2018
Apple CEO Cook on the future of fashion, shopping, and AR smartglasses – October 11, 2017
Apple’s AR smartglasses – understanding the issues – August 29, 2017
Bernstein: Apple’s ‘smartglasses’ opportunity ‘could be enormous’ – August 25, 2017
Apple working on several prototypes of AR glasses – August 4, 2017
Apple’s next big move: Augmented reality – August 3, 2017
Apple’s rumored new glasses will be an even bigger deal than the iPhone – July 28, 2017
Apple smart glasses are inevitable – July 28, 2017