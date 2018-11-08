“Rumors of Apple’s augmented reality (AR) glasses, supposedly known internally at Apple as ‘T288,’ took off a little more than a year ago when Bloomberg reported that the company was aiming for a 2019 debut of its AR glasses, and a 2020 launch,” Chris Neiger writes for The Motley Fool. “Since then, others have offered up alternative timelines for the company’s AR glasses, and speculated that they might include virtual reality technology as well.”

“But what’s been happening lately with Apple’s AR glasses plan?” Neiger writes. “A little more light was shed on the subject back in August, when news surfaced that Apple had bought an augmented reality lens company, Akonia Holographics.”

“Apple’s purchase of the company sparked a lot of interest, because Akonia’s focus had been on creating transparent AR displays that offer a full range of color and high field-of-view. That’s important because current versions of AR headsets are bulky and have tinted lenses, while Akonia’s displays are designed as thin, transparent lenses,” Neiger writes. “Apple’s true intentions, of course, are still unknown. But since Akonia is working on hardware that could be paired nicely with Apple’s current AR software, the tech giant’s snatching it up throws a lot more fuel on the fire of speculation that an Apple AR device may be on its way in the next few years.”

