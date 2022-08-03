15 games exit Apple Arcade three years after launch

Fifteen games that have long been available via the Apple Arcade subscription service have exited upon the expiry of their exclusivity contracts.

Samuel Axon for Ars Technica:

Since mid-July, these games had appeared in a “Leaving Arcade Soon” section of the Apple Arcade tab in the App Store. That section is now gone, suggesting that these are the only games that will be removed in the immediate future. The games are leaving the service because the agreements between the developers and Apple have concluded, but those agreements don’t prevent developers from making those games available as direct purchases or downloads through the App Store outside of the Arcade subscription now. In some cases, the games on the open App Store could be almost identical to their Arcade counterparts, but in others, there could be differences. And sometimes, the developers may opt not to re-introduce their games in the App Store. Apple provides the infrastructure for players to import their saved progress from the Arcade versions to the App Store versions, but developers must choose to support that, so that may not always be a possibility.

MacDailyNews Take: In a July 25, 2022 support document, Apple explains about games that leave Apple Arcade:

Games might sometimes leave Apple Arcade. If you download a game before it leaves Arcade, you can play the game for at least two weeks after. If you try to launch an Arcade game that is no longer playable, you receive a No Longer Available message.

After a game leaves Arcade, the game developer might choose to make their game available on the App Store. These games might vary from the Arcade version. If the developer makes their game available on the App Store and allows you to load your saved progress, you can pick up where you left off in the Arcade version.

