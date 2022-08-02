Eight Macs land on Apple’s vintage products list

Apple on Tuesday updated its vintage products list with eight more MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac models released in 2015 and 2016.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The full list of Macs that became vintage at the end of July: MacBook (12-inch, Early 2016)

MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2015)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, Early 2015)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016)

iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2015)

iMac (27-inch, Retina 5K, Late 2015)

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s 2016 9.7-inch iPad Pro models have also gone vintage today, too.

