“Casanova has worked at Apple for about 30 years, and was key in launching the original iPhone, striking deals with carriers to promote the handset, and developing older Apple products like the QuickTime video player,” Gurman reports. “The decision by Apple to name its first head of product marketing for AR underscores the technology’s importance to the company’s quest for major new products.”
Gurman reports, “‘There’s now a name and face on Apple AR efforts and a person with a track record of working on advanced technology projects at Apple,’ said Michael Gartenberg, former senior director of marketing at Apple. ‘Frank is the ideal person to lead Apple’s efforts in AR.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Every step forward is excellent news as we cannot wait for technology to catch up to Apple’s vision!
Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017
The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017
Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017
