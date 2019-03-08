“Apple talks about augmented reality at any opportunity it gets, but so far its fierce ambition has only materialized to consumers as ARKit apps on the iPhone and iPad. It has been widely reported that Apple is developing an AR glasses / headset product,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “Today, Ming-Chi Kuo reports that Apple’s first augmented reality product will go into mass production as soon as the fourth quarter of this year, but hedges the timeframe slightly and says it will be mass-produced by the second quarter of 2020 at the latest.”

Mayo reports, “Kuo says that Apple’s first-generation of AR glasses will be heavily dependent on the iPhone.”

The analyst says that the AR glasses will essentially act as a display only with the actual computing, rendering, internet connectivity and location services coming from the iPhone in the user’s pocket”,” Mayo reports. “It is assumed that the pairing will work wirelessly like Apple Watch, but the report does not state that explicitly.”



Read more in the full article here.