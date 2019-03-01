“Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said he has ‘never been more optimistic’ about where the company is today and where it’s heading,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg News. “In a pep talk to investors, Cook said the iPhone maker is ‘planting seeds’ and ‘rolling the dice’ on future products that will just ‘blow you away.'”

“Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting in Cupertino, California, Cook reiterated that the iPhone maker is still on track to double revenue from services in 2020 from the nearly $25 billion in 2016. Referencing speaking notes on an iPad, Cook touched on several of the company’s product categories,” Gurman reports. “He said eventually the goal is to lower the price on the $1,200 MacBook Air laptop with a higher-resolution screen and said there’s a ‘long, great roadmap of fantastic’ products related to the Apple Watch and AirPods. He indicated that more health features would come to the smartwatch.”

“Apple shares rose more than 1 percent in afternoon trading Friday in New York. The stock was down before Cook started speaking,” Gurman reports. “Cook noted that Apple bought 18 companies in 2018 and is constantly on the lookout for more acquisitions.”

MacDailyNews Take: Come on, Apple AR Glasses!