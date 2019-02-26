“Multiple reports suggest that Apple is developing an augmented reality headset or glasses that could be released by 2020 or 2021, and a newly granted Apple patent may provide some broad clues about potential features,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday granted Apple a patent describing a ‘method for representing points of interest in a view of a real environment on a mobile device,’ and while there is no specific mention of so-called Apple Glasses, the patent describes a ‘head-mounted display,'” Rossignol reports. “The head-mounted display would be able to overlay computer-generated virtual information onto a view of the real environment. More specifically, the headset would have a camera that is able to identify and annotate points of interest and other objects.”

Rossignol note, “While the head-mounted display looks like a pair of snowboarding goggles, patent illustrations are merely examples.”