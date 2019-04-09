“Apple just made a significant hire in the virtual reality (VR) space: The iPhone maker has hired serial entrepreneur Arthur van Hoff, a founding executive of the Disney-backed VR startup Jaunt,” Janko Roettgers reports for Variety. “Van Hoff started at Apple in a senior architect position this month, according to his Linkedin profile.”

“There’s no word on whether he will work on Apple’s still-unannounced augmented reality (AR) headset, or on other projects,” Roettgers reports, “but chances are he might be working with some of his old colleagues: Apple has hired a number of former Jaunt engineers over the past few years to work on AR, computer vision, camera systems and other projects.”

“Apple has been working on an augmented reality headset with VR capabilities for some time,” Roettgers reports. “The company still hasn’t officially revealed its plans for this space, but a recent report suggested that it may start to manufacture the device as early as Q4 of this year.”

