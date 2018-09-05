“Apple Inc. is taking its time building an original-video operation, but its streaming efforts could become a major contributor to services revenue in just a few year,” Emily Bary writes for MarketWatch.

“Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty raised her price target on Apple shares to $245 from $232 on Wednesday, writing of the company’s opportunities in video and streaming,” Bary writes. “‘We believe that Apple Video will become a reality sooner than investors think,’ she said, and if the company plays its cards right, it could bring in $37 billion in media revenue by 2025.”

“Huberty figures that Apple could take one of two approaches with its video offerings: focus on a standalone video service or combine original content with its music and subscription news products,” Bary writes. “Apple could perhaps offer a standalone video product for $7.99, reasoned Huberty, which is lower than what Netflix Inc. and others charge. But the company seems focused on quality over quantity, meaning that it might not have a huge content library at the start and thus would be ‘more reliant on big hits.’ With a bundled offering, Apple could appeal to more value-oriented customers, those who might currently be considering Hulu and Spotify’s combined $12.99 product. It could offer a video-only option as well.”

