“Apple has a long history of trying to tightly control information about its products and culture,” Heather Kelly reports for CNN. “According to a new report, Apple recently sent a memo warning employees not to leak company information, saying 29 employees were caught last year, 12 of whom were arrested.”

“Naturally, the memo was leaked,” Kelly reports. “Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman got a copy of the sternly worded missive, which was posted to an internal Apple message board.”

“Apple didn’t specify who was arrested or what they were charged with. The memo said the leakers were Apple employees as well as contractors and supply chain partners,” Kelly reports. “Warren Braunig, a partner at Keker, Van Nest & Peters who specializes in trade secret law, thinks it’s unlikely the arrests were related to employees giving information to reporters. ‘The memo conflates ‘leaking’ — which is likely a violation of Apple’s corporate confidentiality agreement but not criminal — with serious criminal wrongdoing such as stealing trade secrets for a competitor, or hacking into Apple’s proprietary computer systems,’ said Braunig. ‘Apple is obviously trying to minimize leaks from employees. That’s a reasonable goal, but talking about the number of employees you’ve had arrested seems like an over-the-top scare tactic.'”

