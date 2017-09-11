“I can’t help but ask what would motivate someone who has built a professional career at Apple to leak information like this. They must have got to a position of responsibility sufficient to be given access to GM code, and by sharing it they’ve broken every standard of professional conduct,” Evans writes. “Why? Who really gains?”
“I find it hard to imagine anyone would risk their career just for the sake of leaking information about a phone a few days before it is introduced. What really is the point?” Evans writes. “Unless there’s money in doing it.”
MacDailyNews Take: Or it could simply be a disgruntled employee, no money involved.
