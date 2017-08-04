“If you were following Apple back in 2010, you remember the infamous iPhone 4 leak,” Michael Simon writes for Macworld. “The handset that introduced the world to FaceTime, the Retina display, and a stunning design that lives on to this day in the iPhone SE was plastered all over Gizmodo some two months before its formal introduction. Even in the age of rumor sites and Reddit, it was a rare red-faced moment for Apple.”

“And from the looks of it, it has happened again,” Simon writes. “No, the iPhone 8 wasn’t left in a California bar by an absent-minded Apple employee, but a ton of information about the next iPhone was inadvertently leaked by an unscrupulous engineer.”

“A pre-release version of the HomePod firmware was accidentally uploaded to a public server earlier this week, and naturally, developers quickly downloaded it and starting digging for clues,” Simon writes. “And boy were there a lot of them.”

Read more in the full article here.