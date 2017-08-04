“And from the looks of it, it has happened again,” Simon writes. “No, the iPhone 8 wasn’t left in a California bar by an absent-minded Apple employee, but a ton of information about the next iPhone was inadvertently leaked by an unscrupulous engineer.”
“A pre-release version of the HomePod firmware was accidentally uploaded to a public server earlier this week, and naturally, developers quickly downloaded it and starting digging for clues,” Simon writes. “And boy were there a lot of them.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s biggest iPhone since the original iPhone and, in a nutshell, Apple blew their big reveal; the first to be held in the Steve Jobs Theater (if they finish it in time). If the company is functioning anywhere near properly, the Apple employee(s) that stupidly f’ed this up should be gone already.
The original Mac team taught me that A-plus players like to work together, and they don’t like it if you tolerate B-grade work. — Steve Jobs
