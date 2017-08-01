“Apple mistakenly released HomePod software into the wild, and the operating system revealed more details about the iPhone 8 than we’d have expected,” Chris Smith reports for BGR.

“The smart speaker already confirmed the iPhone 8’s design and revealed that there is a face unlock mechanism in the works,” Smith reports. “The software also says there’s no Touch ID sensor under the display, and that the iPhone 8 will have that high-resolution screen we heard of months ago.”

“Unsurprisingly, the next revelation is that there’s wireless charging coming to the iPhone 8, which is also we’ve been hearing for a few months now,” Smith reports. “Posted on Reddit, the following image of code in the HomePod’s firmware indicates that the iPhone 8 is getting inductive charging.”

