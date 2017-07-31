“You know how Apple is big on secrecy and how it has employed a team of former highly skilled intelligence officers to crush internal leaks?” Chris Smith writes for BGR. “Well, they probably didn’t see this one coming. Someone at Apple accidentally — or intentionally — released the first firmware of Apple’s HomePod smart speaker.”

“Intrepid developers took that firmware apart to find various details about the Siri speaker itself, but also about the next iPhone,” Smith writes. “Because, for some reason, a schematic of the new iPhone form-factor was buried in the software.”

Smith writes, “It’s unclear at this time why the HomePod firmware was released in the wild, but someone’s going to be in a lot of trouble over at Apple these days.”

The bezel-less iPhone image can be extracted from Payment_glyph_phone-D22.caar in PassKitUIFoundation.framework with the code pictured pic.twitter.com/HAyDO0E931 — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) July 31, 2017

But wait, there’s more: images of the new iPhone form-factor are also present. 😅 A lot of people at Apple are going to have a nasty Monday… https://t.co/BdmasKVVgI — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) July 31, 2017

TL;DR, even though iOS has a set of #ifdefs to prevent me poking around, this HomePod fw wasn’t meant to be public, thus included everything — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) July 31, 2017

