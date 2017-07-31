“Intrepid developers took that firmware apart to find various details about the Siri speaker itself, but also about the next iPhone,” Smith writes. “Because, for some reason, a schematic of the new iPhone form-factor was buried in the software.”
Smith writes, “It’s unclear at this time why the HomePod firmware was released in the wild, but someone’s going to be in a lot of trouble over at Apple these days.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Oops!
Whoever leaked this HomePod firmware, if it wasn’t intentional, isn’t having a fun time at work.
