“Earlier today Apple pushed out firmware for the HomePod smart speaker ahead of its launch in December, and naturally developer Steve Troughton-Smith has unpacked the code and discovered new details,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac.

“HomePod firmware code (labeled AudioAccessory1,1) shows that the smart speaker runs the full iOS stack like an iPhone without a screen and relies on a shell app called SoundBoard (presumably like SpringBoard on iOS),” Hall reports. “Like Apple’s other products, HomePod will support accessibility features including VoiceOver according to the firmware code.”

Hall reports, “Troughton-Smith believes the illuminated part of the HomePod top surface is an LED matrix versus a few large LEDs which could support more than just plus and minus symbols and the Siri animation in the future.”

