“HomePod firmware code (labeled AudioAccessory1,1) shows that the smart speaker runs the full iOS stack like an iPhone without a screen and relies on a shell app called SoundBoard (presumably like SpringBoard on iOS),” Hall reports. “Like Apple’s other products, HomePod will support accessibility features including VoiceOver according to the firmware code.”
Hall reports, “Troughton-Smith believes the illuminated part of the HomePod top surface is an LED matrix versus a few large LEDs which could support more than just plus and minus symbols and the Siri animation in the future.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s accessibility features are simply unmatched; light years ahead of would-be rivals and HomePod just extends the huge gap between Apple and the also-rans.
