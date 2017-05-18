Fox Business News’ Ashley Webster and Stuart Varney on Apple’s video showing how its smart home technology can impact the lives of people with disabilities.

Apple this week posted seven videos on YouTube regarding accessibility and showing how Apple’s products are designed for everyone.

• Designed for Carlos V. — Carlos is the lead singer, drummer and PR manager for his metal band Distartica. Using VoiceOver, with Screen Curtain on iPhone, he can hail a ride, take a photo, and get the word out about his band’s album release while keeping his screen entirely black.



• Designed for Ian M. — Ian is an outdoor and birding enthusiast. With Siri on iPhone, he can play a bird call or chat with a friend via FaceTime, and with Switch Control he is able to capture the perfect waterfall photo. Learn more about Switch Control here.



• Designed for Meera P. — Meera is a teenager who loves soccer and jokes. She uses TouchChat on iPad to talk with her friends and family, and deliver the occasional one-liner. Check out TouchChat on the App Store here.



• Designed for Andrea D. — Andrea is a nursing student and advocate for the disabled community. She uses Apple Watch to record wheelchair-specific workouts and share her victories with friends. Learn more about Accessibility on Apple Watch here.



• Designed for Patrick L. — Patrick is a DJ and producer with a passion for music and excellent food. With VoiceOver, he has the freedom to express himself in his home studio with Logic Pro X and in the kitchen with TapTapSee. Learn more about VoiceOver here.



• Designed for Shane R. — Shane is a middle school band and choir director who uses Made for iPhone hearing aids in her classroom so she can hear every note. Learn more about Made for iPhone hearing aids here.



• Designed for Todd S. — Todd is the CEO of a technology consulting company and a prominent member of the quadriplegic community. With Siri, Switch Control, and the Home app, he can open his front door, adjust the lights in his house, and queue up a party playlist.



Watch Ashley Webster and Stuart Varney discuss Apple and accessibility here.