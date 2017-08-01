“Apple revealed its HomePod speaker, which rivals Amazon’s Echo and Google’s Home, earlier this year,” Best reports. “Because the speaker will have to work with Apple’s new phone, it contains references to some of the upcoming features in its code.”
Best reports, “Steve Troughton-Smith, a developer from County Limerick in Ireland, and Guilherme Rambo, a developer from Brazil, have been tweeting details about the iPhone 8 that they have discovered in the code.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s HomePod firmware is the gift that keeps on giving (except for the poor sap who leaked it).
