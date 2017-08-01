“Yesterday, details about Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8 were revealed by engineers who discovered clues in the code for the firm’s HomePod speaker,” Shivali Best reports for The Mail Online. “Further details have been discovered today, suggesting the iPhone could have a tap to wake function and facial expression detection. The findings also confirm the long-rumoured removal of the home button, which is expected to be replaced with a virtual button.”

“Apple revealed its HomePod speaker, which rivals Amazon’s Echo and Google’s Home, earlier this year,” Best reports. “Because the speaker will have to work with Apple’s new phone, it contains references to some of the upcoming features in its code.”

Best reports, “Steve Troughton-Smith, a developer from County Limerick in Ireland, and Guilherme Rambo, a developer from Brazil, have been tweeting details about the iPhone 8 that they have discovered in the code.”

It looks like the new iPhones might support 'tap to wake', much like Windows Phones/Lumias — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) August 1, 2017

The virtual home button seems to just be called the 'home indicator' — looks like the OS has no qualms about hiding it in certain contexts — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) August 1, 2017

There's also a lot of new references to facial expression detection pic.twitter.com/8PsPVj1QqU — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) August 1, 2017



Read more in the full article here.