“Noted developer Steve Troughton-Smith relayed earlier this week that the iPhone 8 will not include a Touch ID sensor embedded into the display, as previously rumored,” Heisler reports. “Newly unearthed data strings found in the HomePod firmware seem to suggest that Apple Pay on the iPhone 8 will, in fact, rely upon facial recognition for authentication purposes.”
“There are data strings referencing payments alongside a reference to ‘pearl,’ a codename which likely refers to Apple’s facial recognition software,” Heisler reports. “In short, there’s reason to believe that Apple with the iPhone 8 might actually abandon Touch ID in favor of a facial recognition solution.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s 3D facial recognition will work – very well – and it’ll be secure – very secure – or Apple wouldn’t do it.