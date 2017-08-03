How did this happen? Daring Fireball‘s John Gruber has the skinny:
Apple is (or at least was) on the cusp of a widespread deployment of prototype HomePods to employees. Someone prepared an over-the-air software update and because it was intended to be distributed only to Apple employees, the OS was compiled without all the usual flags set to omit code that pertains to unreleased hardware. (Kind of makes sense, insofar as HomePod itself is unreleased hardware.) Building the OS without those flags set may not have been a mistake. But distributing it via a world-readable server was.
Full article here.
Or, perhaps, this leak was intentional and Apple is softening the ground (setting expectations) ahead of their special media event? This we doubt, as this leaked code reveals far too many details about Apple’s flagship tenth anniversary iPhone.
