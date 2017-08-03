Over the weekend, Apple mistakenly released a HomePod firmware update that contained code that revealed everything from the “iPhone 8” icon confirming the display’s camera/sensor cutout to iPhone 8 code relating to 3D infrared facial recognition, inductive charging, a virtual Home button, and beyond.

How did this happen? Daring Fireball‘s John Gruber has the skinny:

Apple is (or at least was) on the cusp of a widespread deployment of prototype HomePods to employees. Someone prepared an over-the-air software update and because it was intended to be distributed only to Apple employees, the OS was compiled without all the usual flags set to omit code that pertains to unreleased hardware. (Kind of makes sense, insofar as HomePod itself is unreleased hardware.) Building the OS without those flags set may not have been a mistake. But distributing it via a world-readable server was.

