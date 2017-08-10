“The HomePod firmware accidentally made public by Apple, which replicates code apparently intended for the iPhone 8, is proving a goldmine of information,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac.

“Steve Troughton-Smith has been digging into the code for a virtual Home button,” Lovejoy reports. “In a tweet, he said that the code reveals that the Home button can be resized on-screen, and that it can be hidden.”

Lovejoy reports, “In a subsequent tweet this morning, Troughton-Smith provided the notch height and widths of the curved corners…”

We know some facts re iPhone 8 home button area: • it resizes

• indicator can be hidden

• no API to change color

• tab bars extend under it — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) August 10, 2017

These are the metrics used by the status bar on the edge-to-edge iPhone, including notch height and ear width. Designers, have fun pic.twitter.com/lPD2RbEJFA — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) August 10, 2017



