“Steve Troughton-Smith has been digging into the code for a virtual Home button,” Lovejoy reports. “In a tweet, he said that the code reveals that the Home button can be resized on-screen, and that it can be hidden.”
Lovejoy reports, “In a subsequent tweet this morning, Troughton-Smith provided the notch height and widths of the curved corners…”
MacDailyNews Take: In the future, expect Apple to have safeguards in place regarding the internal release of firmware for unreleased products.
While this leakfest isn’t great for the next-gen iPhone’s surprise factor (to say the least), it most certainly is great for getting the name “HomePod” out there far and wide prior to release.