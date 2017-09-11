“Apple’s latest and greatest iPhone is called the iPhone X, according to information pulled from a leaked ‘Gold Master’ of iOS 11, the operating system said to power the new phone,” Mark Walton reports for Ars Technica.

“The same software leak also reveals the existence of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which are based on a similar design to the existing iPhone 7 and 7 Plus,” Walton reports. “According to 9to5Mac, which was one of two blogs able to download iOS 11 before it was pulled from Apple’s servers, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus feature a faster processor, wireless charging, and a new glass back panel.”

“In addition to confirmation on the iPhone X name, the iOS 11 GM also revealed other key specifications and features. Code inside the software suggests the iPhone X is powered by a new A11 fusion SoC, which features a six-core processor. Four are so-called ‘Mistral’ high-performance cores, while the other two are low-power ‘Monsson’ cores,” Walton reports. “By comparison, the A10 SoC that powers the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus features two high-performance cores and two low-power cores. The iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus sport 3GB of RAM, while the iPhone 8 contains just two.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Betcha that A11 Fusion is a speed demon!

