“The same software leak also reveals the existence of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which are based on a similar design to the existing iPhone 7 and 7 Plus,” Walton reports. “According to 9to5Mac, which was one of two blogs able to download iOS 11 before it was pulled from Apple’s servers, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus feature a faster processor, wireless charging, and a new glass back panel.”
“In addition to confirmation on the iPhone X name, the iOS 11 GM also revealed other key specifications and features. Code inside the software suggests the iPhone X is powered by a new A11 fusion SoC, which features a six-core processor. Four are so-called ‘Mistral’ high-performance cores, while the other two are low-power ‘Monsson’ cores,” Walton reports. “By comparison, the A10 SoC that powers the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus features two high-performance cores and two low-power cores. The iPhone X and iPhone 8 Plus sport 3GB of RAM, while the iPhone 8 contains just two.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Betcha that A11 Fusion is a speed demon!
