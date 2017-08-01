Avery Magnotti has perused Apple’s now infamous leaked HomePod firmware and located the HomePod UI’s sound effects and posted them to YouTube.

Listed by appearance:

• alarm1.wav

• Lighthouse.wav

• SessionInactive-b238.wav

• SetupFinal-b238.m4a

• SetupStepSource-b238.m4a

• SetupStepTarget-b238.m4a

• timer1.wav

• TwoShot-b238.wav

• WOCAudioPasscodeTone.wav

MacDailyNews Take: So much for doubling down on secrecy.

What else will be found in Apple’s HomePod firmware treasure trove?!