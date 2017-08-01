Avery Magnotti has perused Apple’s now infamous leaked HomePod firmware and located the HomePod UI’s sound effects and posted them to YouTube.

Listed by appearance:

• alarm1.wav
• Lighthouse.wav
• SessionInactive-b238.wav
• SetupFinal-b238.m4a
• SetupStepSource-b238.m4a
• SetupStepTarget-b238.m4a
• timer1.wav
• TwoShot-b238.wav
• WOCAudioPasscodeTone.wav

 

MacDailyNews Take: So much for doubling down on secrecy.

What else will be found in Apple’s HomePod firmware treasure trove?!

