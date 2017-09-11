“By digging into the code, he believes the new Apple TV will be powered by an A10X Fusion chip, coupled with 3GB RAM,” Mayo reports. “This represents a big increase in power and may signal a larger direction beyond 4K movies and TV shows.”
“Troughton-Smith notes that the A10 series may have been required to play 4K 60FPS content, which users will be able to shoot with the new iPhone 8 and iPhone X,” Mayo reports. “Alongside the announcement of the new hardware tomorrow, it is expected that Apple will announce partnerships with major content providers to form an ecosystem of 4K movies and TV shows to play on Apple TV. This will include selling 4K HDR content in iTunes and getting third-party apps to update to support the new resolution, like Netflix.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Makes sense to make this as powerful as possible, especially if Apple continues with the two-year update cycle.
SEE ALSO:
4K Apple TV streaming requirements and native resolution revealed – September 10, 2017