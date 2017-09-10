“A fifth-generation Apple TV with support for 4K video output and streaming will be most likely announced next Tuesday alongside new iPhones and we now have a better idea about the 4K streaming requirements and resolution standards that the device will support,” Christian Zibreg reports for iDownloadBlog.

“iOS developer Steven Stroughton-Smith has managed to uncover new code strings from Apple’s iOS 11 GM that unexpectedly leaked out yesterday, indicating the device will render natively at 4K resolution (2160p) and support ultra-high-definition television sets (UHD),” Zibreg reports. “UHD-1 is also called 2160p and 2160p is specifically mentioned in the iOS 11 GM code. The standard features a crisp resolution of 3,840-by-2,160 pixels, or four times the pixels of the Full HD standard (1,920-by-1,080 resolution) supported by the current Apple TV model.”

“4K streaming will require a 15Mbps broadband connection,” Zibreg reports. “As noted previously, the company is now readying 4K HDR movies on iTunes that it will probably announce alongside the next Apple TV hardware.”

