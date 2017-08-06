“Apple’s own firmware for the upcoming HomePod speaker has proven to be the gift that keeps on giving for enthusiasts, this time revealing that a next-generation Apple TV will boast support for 4K video, as well as high dynamic range in both 10-bit and Dolby Vision formats,” Neil Hughes reports for AppleInsider.

“Developer Guilherme Rambo once again dove deep into the HomePod firmware to find reference to a ‘4kHDR’ display mode,” Hughes reports. “Digging even further, he found references to display modes for ‘HDR10’ and ‘Dolby.'”

“In addition, AppleInsider reader Marc Bach also pointed out on Twitter that HLG, also known as Hybrid Log-Gamma, is another supported HDR mode. The royalty-free HDR standard was developed by the BBC and NHK,” Hughes reports. “The references would seem to confirm that the next-generation Apple TV will not only include support for ultra-high-definition 4K content, but also three popular HDR modes for better contrast and colors.”

