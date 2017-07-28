“The receipt, which was noted by MacRumors forum member Tomas Jackson shows several film purchases,” Benjamin reports. “The most notable item on the receipt, the 2016 adventure film, Passengers, shows Movie (4K, HDR) under the Type column, where the remaining films simply show Film (HD).”
“Jackson, who resides in the UK, shared his findings, and another poster, who also resides in the UK noted a similar finding,” Benjamin reports. “The original poster noted that he was not able to download the movie in 4K, the itemized receipt simply showed the Type as being 4K.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Fingers crossed that better late than never happens sooner than later!
Would you buy a new Apple TV if it supported 4K? Let us know in our latest poll!
