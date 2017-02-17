“It’s time for the latest rumors about the Apple TV — the set-top box that we love to be ‘meh’ about,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “A report from Bloomberg suggests that Apple is at work on a new revision of the device, which will bring support for 4K (Ultra High Definition or UHD) video as well as a feature with ‘more vivid colors,’ which is probably something related to High Dynamic Range (HDR).”

“But is this too little too late for the Apple TV?” Moren wonders. “While the set-top box probably does fine by Apple’s standards, it’s hardly the kind of category-defining product that we’ve seen even the Apple Watch or iPad be, much less aspiring to the heights of the iPhone.”

“Historically, Apple’s TV attempts have always been a bit on the lackluster side, and these latest rumors don’t do much to change that perception,” Moren writes. “After taking the ‘future is apps’ sandbox approach, the company backtracked slightly to offer its TV app as a more centralized experience for the platform. But not only is it uneven, the fact that it’s simply one app among many means that it just doesn’t go far enough.”

Much more in the full article here.