“Apple has responded to security concerns surrounding leaked iPhone source code, pointing out that any potential vulnerabilities would be outdated,” Alfeed Ng reports for CNET. “‘Old source code from three years ago appears to have been leaked,’ Apple said in a statement, ‘but by design the security of our products doesn’t depend on the secrecy of our source code. There are many layers of hardware and software protections built in to our products, and we always encourage customers to update to the newest software releases to benefit from the latest protections.'”

“The iBoot source code for iOS 9, a core part of what keeps your iPhones and iPads secure when they turn on, was leaked on GitHub, Motherboard first reported,” Ng reports. “Apple had used a DMCA notice to get the Github page hosting the leaked code taken down, but multiple copies of the code have already spread online.”

“The leaked source code from iOS 9 was first released in 2015. Only 7 percent of iOS devices are running a version older than iOS 10, which came out in September 2016, according to Apple,” Ng reports. “‘The iBoot code that was leaked is for an older iOS, so whatever bugs people find may not be relevant anymore,’ said Michael Borohovski, co-founder of Tinfoil Security.”

