“The iBoot source code for iOS 9, a core part of what keeps your iPhones and iPads secure when they turn on, was leaked on GitHub, Motherboard first reported,” Ng reports. “Apple had used a DMCA notice to get the Github page hosting the leaked code taken down, but multiple copies of the code have already spread online.”
“The leaked source code from iOS 9 was first released in 2015. Only 7 percent of iOS devices are running a version older than iOS 10, which came out in September 2016, according to Apple,” Ng reports. “‘The iBoot code that was leaked is for an older iOS, so whatever bugs people find may not be relevant anymore,’ said Michael Borohovski, co-founder of Tinfoil Security.”
MacDailyNews Take: The “good” news in this was always that the leaked code was rather old. Do you have any devices that still run iOS 9? People certainly are, as 7 percent of 1.3 billion active devices worldwide is 91 million.
