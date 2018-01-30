“Apple has shaken up its iOS software plans for 2018, delaying some features to next year in an effort to put more focus on addressing performance and quality issues, Axios has learned,” Ina Fried reports for Axios. “Software head Craig Federighi announced the revised plan to employees at a meeting earlier this month, shortly before he and some top lieutenants headed to a company offsite.”

“Apple has been criticized of late, both for security issues and for a number of quality issues, as well as for how it handles battery issues on older devices,” Fried reports.

“There will be some new features, of course, including improvements in augmented reality, digital health and parental controls,” Fried reports. “In addition, Apple is prioritizing work to make iPhones more responsive and less prone to cause customer support issues.”

MacDailyNews Take: Better late than never.

The most important thing – the top of the list – any Apple CEO who comes after Steve Jobs should strive to keep alive is QUALITY, which means fastidious ATTENTION TO DETAIL. Seems blatantly obvious to us. Alas and alack.

Lack of focus from the top down is the reason for Apple’s current state of slipshoddiness. It’s simply mismanagement due to misplaced priorities.

Oh, but it’s hard; Apple’s a really big company, some apologists whine. In 2017, Apple CEO Tim Cook was paid over a quarter of a million dollars per day, every single day of the year. What percentage of that astronomical – and to any sane person, ridiculous – figure was actually earned? When you have a difficult job, you get paid a lot to execute it – the core job, not secondary distractions. And, if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. As far as we’re concerned, perform exceptionally* or go pound sand.

*Oversee the creation and production of high quality, extremely reliable products and services that delight customers, not stock price appreciation that serves to paper over a string of failures that will bite the company in the ass at a later date.

Published over three years ago on January 5, 2015, here’s our Open letter to Tim Cook: Apple needs to do better:

Dear Mr. Cook,

“It just works.” That’s getting tougher and tougher for us OS X and iOS users to say with straight faces lately.

Apple, while certainly still the best when it comes to desktop and mobile operating systems, needs to do better. Our expectations, some of us as users of Apple products since the early 1980s, are not being met when it comes to the quality and reliability of operating systems, software, and services. Used to be, you could pretty confidently install brand new operating systems from Apple. Recently, we’re more inclined to wait for a few point releases than not. It’s downright Microsoftian. Lately, for the past couple of years, your software seems rushed. Is “rush job” really the impression you want to give your customers?

Slow down! Getting it right is far more important than getting it out.

Frankly, we don’t need a new Mac or iPhone/iPad operating system every year and Apple Inc. doesn’t need it, either. Annual OS releases shouldn’t be mandated. What we all really need, customers and Apple Inc., are operating systems that are rock solid and do what they’re supposed to do when they’re supposed to do it. Why not just add new features/services to existing OSes with continued point releases that refine and extend the experiences and services you want to deliver? Why not just release new operating systems only when they are rock solid and ready?

In other words, take a step back, take a deep breath, and focus on making sure that what you have now just works. Because too much of it doesn’t (Wi-Fi connectivity for one ongoing, glaring, vexing example). Getting it right is far more important than having two “new” free OSes to release each year. Seriously, nobody outside of Cupertino very much cares. We do, however, care very much that Apple’s software and services work as flawlessly as possible.

We occasionally hear things about the company from Apple employees.

Some of those things lead us to wonder if perhaps you should rethink some aspects of the culture at Apple? Specifically, what really should constitute a badge of honor at Apple? Working all day, all weekend and all night in order to squat out iOS 8.0.1 and then have to turn around and do it all over again, in a panic, to get iOS 8.0.2 out the door in order to clean up the mess? Or taking the time necessary to do the job correctly the first time?

People with proper sleep and lower stress levels do better work. Many major medical studies prove these facts. Shouldn’t quality, not quantity, of hours worked be the utmost badge of honor at Apple?

Working long hours simply for the sake of working long hours is counterproductive. It really doesn’t prove anything except that you have no life and that, despite all of their work on Apple Watch, Apple executives still do not understand basic human health requirements and are incapable of properly staffing their departments so that they can function without requiring sleep-deprived, mistake-prone employees who feel that it’s a job requirement to be able to reply to emails from managers at 2:00 am. That’s idiocy.

Driving too hard, too fast, and for too long leads to accidents.

We speak from experience, albeit at a far, far smaller level than yours. We’ve tried and been exposed to several methods as both managers and employees in the television, financial, and online media industries. Regardless of the size of your department or company, people are people. You can push people to a point that’s very productive, but when you exceed that point, it’s all downhill for everyone involved. It’s not a badge of honor. It’s not an “I love this company!” statement. It’s simply mismanagement. It’s verifiably unhealthy and it leads directly to diminished quality, increased turnover, and productivity declines. And customer satisfaction ultimately suffers. Hence this letter.

Bottom line: We long to again be able to confidently say of our Macs, iPhones, and iPads: “It just works.”



Sincerely,

MacDailyNews

—

This lack of focus, lack of attention to detail, lack of striving for perfection will catch up to Apple eventually if it is not arrested and corrected in time. — MacDailyNews, November 29, 2017