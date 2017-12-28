“His top five lieutenants each got bonuses of $3.11 million, bringing their total compensation to about $24.2 million each, including salaries and stock awards,” Melin and Webb report. “The equity compensation is composed of shares that vest solely based on the executives’ continued employment and others tied to the performance of Apple’s stock compared with other S&P 500 companies.”
“For the first time, Cook ran up a $93,109 bill for traveling on private aircraft on non-business-related trips,” Melin and Webb report. “The Apple board stipulated this year that for security reasons the CEO should use private planes for business and personal travel, citing the risk given his high profile. Personal security costs were calculated at $224,216… Absent from Apple’s filing are details about what the company paid Chief Design Officer Jony Ive, considered by some to be its most important employee. ”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Regardless of the profits and stock performance, many will say: Too many mistakes too richly rewarded.
The recent lack of focus, timely performance, and vexing issues with quality control (that should not exist in the world’s most valuable company, 40+ years after inception) will, if continued, negatively impact the company and future executives, not the current set.
See al of the details in Apple’s proxy statement here.
