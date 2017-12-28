“Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook received a 74 percent increase in his annual bonus for fiscal 2017 as the iPhone maker posted higher revenue and net income, after a rare decline a year earlier,” Anders Melin and Alex Webb report for Bloomberg. “Cook’s incentive pay totaled $9.33 million for the year ended Sept. 30, the Cupertino, California-based company said Wednesday in a regulatory filing. He also took home $3.06 million in salary and a previously disclosed equity award of $89.2 million, bringing his total payout for the year to about $102 million.”

“His top five lieutenants each got bonuses of $3.11 million, bringing their total compensation to about $24.2 million each, including salaries and stock awards,” Melin and Webb report. “The equity compensation is composed of shares that vest solely based on the executives’ continued employment and others tied to the performance of Apple’s stock compared with other S&P 500 companies.”

“For the first time, Cook ran up a $93,109 bill for traveling on private aircraft on non-business-related trips,” Melin and Webb report. “The Apple board stipulated this year that for security reasons the CEO should use private planes for business and personal travel, citing the risk given his high profile. Personal security costs were calculated at $224,216… Absent from Apple’s filing are details about what the company paid Chief Design Officer Jony Ive, considered by some to be its most important employee. ”

