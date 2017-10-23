“Apple Inc. has lost its supply chain mojo,” Tim Culpan writes for Bloomberg Gadfly. “First under Tim Cook, and now Jeff Williams, the current chief operating officer, Apple has shone as a beacon of how to discover and develop unique materials, coerce and cajole suppliers, and churn out millions of units all without owning any factories.”

“By now, everyone has heard about delays in the [iPhone] supply chain,” Culpan writes. “Analysts and investors seem to believe this is all just one minor hiccup and things will be fine. But the delayed production, caused by multiple component bottlenecks, has shown a gap in the armor.”

“I am concerned that it’s not a momentary lapse. The multiple failures in this year’s output make me wonder whether Apple has decision-making problems at its most senior levels,” Culpan writes. “When Cupertino decided to go with OLED [for iPhone X], it must have known that supply would be tight and the company would be relying on nemesis Samsung. Perhaps Cook and Williams were OK with this and figured Samsung would ramp up fast enough to ensure OLEDs for all, or maybe they thought alternative suppliers would come on stream. Clearly they were wrong.”

“If this truly is a single-cycle mistake, then it’s possible Apple will return to its former glory,” Culpan writes. “If the problems are a result of hubris then it indicates to me that Apple has lost its mojo.”

