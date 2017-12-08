“Apple’s had a big year. The highlight was the introduction of the iPhone X, the ten year anniversary phone that said goodbye to the iconic Home button and is Apple’s template for smartphones in the next decade,” Erwin van der Zande reports for Bright.nl. “But does the entire industry agree, like it did with the original iPhone 10 years ago, or is it just Apple?”

“I can ask this [of] Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing,” van der Zande reports. “Schiller points out a couple of features… The first one is Face ID, the new security technology that enables users to unlock the iPhone X with their face. ‘Ultimately what we are doing there is making privacy security even easier to do so that we all want to do it,’ says Schiller. According to Apple, Face ID is much safer than it’s predecessor Touch ID, that unlocks iPhones with a fingerprint. Schiller has a quick answer to the commentary that other smartphone makers had a face or iris recognition before Apple did: ‘They all stink.'”

I think we’ve worked really hard to maintain the trust we have with users about how this information technology is and isn’t used. First of all, no Face ID data goes to third parties. So what you enroll with Face ID, what you use to unlock your phone, that’s an algorithm that is created and encrypted by the Secure Enclave. No third party that uses the iPhone camera has your Face ID data. We did create an API so developers can use the cameras to track facial movements, to do things like wrap stickers on your face (like Snapchat, ed.) That’s different than Face ID. They don’t have all the acces that Face ID has for that. — Phil Schiller

