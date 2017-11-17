We can’t wait for people to experience HomePod, Apple’s breakthrough wireless speaker for the home, but we need a little more time before it’s ready for our customers. We’ll start shipping in the US, UK and Australia in early 2018. — Apple Inc.
“The HomePod was originally announced during Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June,” Haselton and Salinas report. “It’s priced at $349.”
“The HomePod was originally scheduled to ship in December ahead of the holiday shopping season,” Haselton and Salinas report. “Apple did not provide a specific reason for the delayed launch.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Unfortunately, this is par for the course at Tim Cook’s Apple.
$268.9 billion in cash on hand. Still can’t walk and chew gum at the same time.
Sometimes Apple, the world’s most profitable and most valuable company, still operates as if they only have five guys from NeXT working around the clock trying to do all the work on a shoestring budget. — MacDailyNews, April 4, 2017
SEE ALSO:
Apple CEO Tim Cook: The ‘operations genius’ who never has enough products to sell at launch – October 23, 2017
Apple is misplaying the hand Steve Jobs left them – November 30, 2016
Apple delays AirPod rollout – October 26, 2016
Apple delays release of watchOS 2 due to bug – September 16, 2015
Apple delays HomeKit launch until autumn – May 14, 2015
Apple delays production of 12.9-inch ‘iPad Pro’ in face of overwhelming iPhone 6/Plus demand – October 9, 2014
Tim Cook’s mea culpa: iMac launch should have been postponed – April 24, 2013