“Just days after Apple delayed its HomePod speaker and personal assistant into 2018, Amazon’s low-priced Echo Dot was the company’s top seller over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, giving the online retailer an even greater lead over rivals in the home speaker market,” Neil Hughes reports for AppleInsider.

“In addition, the Echo Dot was the best selling device at Whole Foods Market over the holiday weekend, which included the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping days,” Hughes reports. “The Echo Dot is Amazon’s entry-level home personal assistant, and has been available for $29.99 to kick off the Christmas gift buying season.”

“Industry watchers have speculated that a high price and late entrance into the home personal assistant space could hamper the success of Apple’s HomePod,” Hughes reports. “Earlier this month, Apple announced that the HomePod would not make its December launch window, and will instead become available in early 2018. That has raised the question of how many prospective HomePod buyers will instead opt for alternatives from Amazon or Google.”

