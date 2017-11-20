“A delayed product on its own isn’t necessarily a big deal. Sure, Apple misses a shot at 2017 holiday sales for the HomePod, but this is a long game and one holiday season doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things for the world’s most valuable public company,” Ovide writes. “The troubling thing, though, is product delays or other problems are no longer unusual for Apple. ”
“A year ago, Apple also pushed back the sales date for its AirPods wireless headphones, and the products were also in short supply for some time afterward. Apple’s statement on Friday about the HomePod delay seems to be lifted almost directly from its AirPods delay announcement in October 2016,” Ovide writes. “Remember that before Tim Cook was promoted to CEO of Apple, he was the company’s maestro of manufacturing. Cook managed Apple’s global network of component suppliers and assembly factories and kept everything running smoothly and on schedule. Now, though, Apple’s product lineup is more sprawling than even before. And its discipline is showing some signs of wear.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We imagine the parties at Amazon and Google over Apple’s HomePod debacle continue to rage. Missing one Christmas might not seem like a lot, but every user lost to another ecosystem is much, much more difficult to convert into a customer when you finally get your ass in gear and ship.
And, under the tree this year, there will be millions upon millions getting Amazon Echo and Google Home products and into their ecosystems, not Apple’s.
Real artists ship. – Steve Jobs
