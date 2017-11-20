“Christmas will be a little disappointing for some Apple fans. And the company’s holiday season slip-up may be another sign that its crown as the disciplined king of manufacturing is becoming tarnished,” Shira Ovide writes for Bloomberg. “Apple Inc. acknowledged on Friday that its much-hyped HomePod voice-activated home speaker won’t go on sale next month in the U.S. and two other countries, as the company had announced in June. The company said the product needs more seasoning… It has been odd that Apple merely said the HomePod would be ready for sale in ‘December’ but had not provided a more specific date since the summer. Now we know why.”

“A delayed product on its own isn’t necessarily a big deal. Sure, Apple misses a shot at 2017 holiday sales for the HomePod, but this is a long game and one holiday season doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things for the world’s most valuable public company,” Ovide writes. “The troubling thing, though, is product delays or other problems are no longer unusual for Apple. ”

“A year ago, Apple also pushed back the sales date for its AirPods wireless headphones, and the products were also in short supply for some time afterward. Apple’s statement on Friday about the HomePod delay seems to be lifted almost directly from its AirPods delay announcement in October 2016,” Ovide writes. “Remember that before Tim Cook was promoted to CEO of Apple, he was the company’s maestro of manufacturing. Cook managed Apple’s global network of component suppliers and assembly factories and kept everything running smoothly and on schedule. Now, though, Apple’s product lineup is more sprawling than even before. And its discipline is showing some signs of wear.”

