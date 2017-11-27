“When HomePod was announced at WWDC in June, it seemed like Apple was finally jumping head first into the smart speaker race,” Michael Simon writes for Macworld. “Like many others, I wanted to believe that pristine music quality was just one of many features Apple was bringing to the smart speaker space.”

“But as more details begin to trickle out about Apple’s plans for HomePod, it’s becoming clear that the new device is more of a voice-controlled speaker than a true Echo competitor,” Simon writes. “While HomePod will work with HomeKit to control smart home devices and respond to general knowledge queries, it doesn’t appear as though it will break any ground that Google Home and Amazon Echo hasn’t already broken.”

“When Apple unveiled HomePod, it was a unique device. No smart speaker on the market had combined high-fidelity sound with AI smarts, and even with a $349 price tag, it seemed like a viable competitor to the $99 Echo and $129 Google Home for people who cared about sound quality,” Simon writes. “But the longer we wait for it, the more it seems it’s going to be the second coming of iPod Hi-Fi.”

