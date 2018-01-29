The Mac Observer‘s Bryan Chaffin writes about “how important Steve Jobs was to making Apple products insanely great.”

“He focused on the little details most people simply don’t see, don’t care about, or don’t bother to do anything about even if we do see them,” Chaffin writes. “This was always a huge part of what set Apple products off from the competition. Even if we didn’t know why they seemed so much better, the fact that they were better was inescapable.”

“In recent months, I’ve been feeling what I fear is Steve Jobs’s absence,” Chaffin writes. “From the worst security disaster in modern computing to ever-more frequent UI glitches, Apple seems to need that person who can obsess over the things the rest of us miss.”

