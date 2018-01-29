“He focused on the little details most people simply don’t see, don’t care about, or don’t bother to do anything about even if we do see them,” Chaffin writes. “This was always a huge part of what set Apple products off from the competition. Even if we didn’t know why they seemed so much better, the fact that they were better was inescapable.”
“In recent months, I’ve been feeling what I fear is Steve Jobs’s absence,” Chaffin writes. “From the worst security disaster in modern computing to ever-more frequent UI glitches, Apple seems to need that person who can obsess over the things the rest of us miss.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: First of all, Steve Jobs is irreplaceable, but someone with vision, taste and focus is what’s required here.
As we’ve been warning for many years now.
Apple is not firing on all cylinders.
The quality has been slipping for years and the mistakes, bad designs, stupid decisions, product delays and worse have been piling up. Exactly, how do you so thoroughly fsck up your top-of-the-line Macintosh by “designing yourself into a thermal corner” while trying to prove that you can “still innovate, your ass” (and failing abysmally) and not be able to deliver a replacement for going on FOUR YEARS?! Even HP and/or Dell could do it in 4 weeks. ASUS could do it on 4 days. If anyone needs a stronger indication of the existence of a problem at Apple that stems from the very top, they’re batshit delusional.
So, when you produce a $300 coffee table book with 450 painstakingly shot photographs on “specially milled German paper with gilded matte silver edges, using eight color separations and low-ghost inks” and even trumpet that it “took more than eight years to create,” but you can’t make or even bother to update the Mac Pro for over four years… Hey, you deserve every single bit of criticism and then some, if not for your horribly misplaced priorities and blatantly obvious mismanagement, then for your abject tone-deafness alone.
In other words, doing your real job first grants you the ability to screw around on some vanity projects without criticism. — MacDailyNews, May 18, 2017
This lack of focus, lack of attention to detail, lack of striving for perfection will catch up to Apple eventually if it is not arrested and corrected in time.
So – sigh – we once again present to Apple CEO Tim Cook, where the buck supposedly stops, the Trophy for Misplaced Priorities:— MacDailyNews, November 29, 2017
—
Luckily for Tim Cook, Steve Jobs left him a perpetual profit machine that can absorb pretty much any lackadaisical fsckatude that can be thrown into the spokes. — MacDailyNews, November 17, 2017
—
Apple brass. Lost for years in the weeds of Apple Park, The Colossal Distraction. May you find your way out ASAP! — MacDailyNews, December 11, 2018
—
[Organizations like Apple] require a charismatic leader who will shoot people in the knees when needed. – Alan Kay, April 2013
