“Someone at Apple seriously dropped the ball and put an unforgivable security flaw inside macOS High Sierra,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“Complacency and incompetence are the biggest computer security threats, and Apple’s latest Mac security flaw seems to combine both of these,” Evans writes. “The flaw means anyone with physical access to your Mac can get inside the machine and tinker with it.”

Evans writes, “The problem (which first got disclosed here) was first revealed in a Tweet by Lemi Orhan Ergin.

Dear @AppleSupport, we noticed a *HUGE* security issue at MacOS High Sierra. Anyone can login as "root" with empty password after clicking on login button several times. Are you aware of it @Apple? — Lemi Orhan Ergin (@lemiorhan) November 28, 2017

“This is a monumental error,” Evans writes. “It also seems completely avoidable – it’s not as if every hacker anywhere doesn’t use the word ‘root’ in an attempt to penetrate security. The only way Apple’s engineers might have improved on this (i.e. made it worse) is if they had used the password ‘123456.’ The existence of the problem is shameful. Why does it exist and who is responsible?”

Read more, and how to fix this shameful security flaw, in the full article here.