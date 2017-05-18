“Steve Jobs’s vision for Apple’s headquarters was to stay close to home, in the low-density suburbs that form Silicon Valley, rather than embrace a more high-density, urban environment. Apple’s never been a city company, from its very start in that suburban garage,” Jason Snell writes for Macworld. “Using that as a given — Apple’s a company that isn’t going to stray too far from its suburban roots — Jobs envisioned a hub of activity surrounded by a tranquil park of hills and trees that are reminiscent of the area when it was mostly fruit trees and fields, before it became a major hub of American innovation.”

“Apple’s decision to make Apple Park a ring will be a convenient metaphor for those who wish to criticize the company for being secretive, insular, and arrogant,” Snell writes. “There will be more, and worse, when the campus opens and in the years thereafter.”

“Take those criticisms as you will, but anyone who’s visited Apple’s Infinite Loop campus — constructed in 1992-93 — will tell you that Apple’s been [setting] buildings… in a ring with a large private space in the center for 25 years,” Snell writes. “Building oases in the middle of South Bay suburbs— this is in Apple’s DNA.”

