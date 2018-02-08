“Apple is used to fighting leaks about its upcoming products and OS releases, but it’s never had to deal with anything like this before,” Michael Simon reports for Macworld. “An anonymous user on the popular code-sharing server GitHub has posted a major component of the iOS source code for all to see, and some experts are fearing it could be ‘the biggest leak in history.'”

“As first reported by Motherboard, the leaked code has since been pulled off the site but not before countless people were surely able to get their hands on it,” Simon reports. “Apple was forced to use the Digital Millennium Copyright Act to get the code taken down, and as UW research scientist Karl Koscher mused on Twitter, the law essentially force Apple to admit that the code was real or else face perjury charges.”

“For the average user, there probably isn’t much to fear, at least not yet. To attack your phone using anything discovered in the iBoot leak, a hacker would likely need physical access to your phone and a bit of time to install a new OS on it,” Simon reports. “However, it does mean that hackers will be hard at work to find exploits in the code, as well as designers looking to emulate the iOS system.”

