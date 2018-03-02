“For quite a while now, credible reports from the media as well as from analysts have claimed that Apple intends to launch an iPhone with a 6.46-inch organic light emitting diode (OLED) display in 2018,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “Bloomberg, in a new article, published two additional details about this rumored upcoming iPhone — a device that I’ll henceforth refer to as the iPhone X Plus. ”

“A 1242 x 2688 resolution display that measures 6.46 inches along the diagonal would have a pixel density of 458 pixels per inch — exactly that of the display on the current iPhone X. This contradicts previous rumors that the iPhone X Plus would have a sharper display than the one on the current iPhone X,” Eassa writes. “This would represent a departure from Apple’s previous product strategy (seen on the iPhone 6-series through the iPhone 8-series) wherein the larger-screen iPhone would also have a sharper display. In effect, what this would mean is that consumers wouldn’t be forced to choose between a sharper display or a smaller display — they could pick the size that they want and be guaranteed the same image clarity.”

MacDailyNews Take: Virtually no “Plus” buyers buy based on “sharpness” as all of Apple’s iPhone displays are “Retina quality.” They buy displays, and in fact iPhones, based on size, not pixel densities that are already beyond the discernment of the naked eye.

“The Bloomberg report also says that for the upcoming iPhone X-series smartphones, Apple ‘is considering a gold color option,'” Eassa writes. “The addition of a gold option, the article explained, would be ‘especially appealing to consumers in Asia and may help boost sales in the region.’ Rumor has it Apple tried to develop a gold option for the iPhone X, but wasn’t able to make it work.”

Read more in the full article here.