“Later this year, Apple will unveil a 6.5-inch screen that runs iOS. Five years ago, such a product would have been introduced as the newest member of the iPad family. However, Apple finds itself on the verge of releasing its largest iPhone to date,” Neil Cybart writes for Above Avalon. “In fact, the device will likely be one of the largest smartphones in the market. Upon closer examination, such a dramatic change in product strategy was ultimately driven by Apple’s realization that iPad mini was the wrong bet. It marked a turning point for iPhone.”

Apple “placed a big bet on iPad mini as a way to prevent Android from gaining share in the tablet space. However, the competition wasn’t found with smaller Android tablets,” Cybart writes. “Instead, it was found with 5-inch and 6-inch smartphones running Android. Having just launched the 4-inch iPhone 5, [Apple SVP Phil] Schiller knew that Apple wouldn’t have an adequate answer to these larger smartphones for at least another year and a half. Apple was caught flat-footed due to betting on iPad mini.”

“At some point in 2013, Apple likely made the decision that iPhones had to become larger in a big way,” Cybart writes. “Apple had to accept the fact that the iPad mini may not have too bright of a future despite just being launched and seeing remarkable strong sales out of the gate. There wasn’t going to be a compelling use case for a 7.9-inch iPad in a world with larger smartphones.”

“We now see Apple becoming extremely aggressive with larger iPhones,” Cybart writes. “A 6.5-inch screen iPhone will launch less than a year after a 5.8-inch screen. A 6.5-inch iPhone would have been unfathomable during the early iPad years. Such a device would have decimated Apple’s iPad strategy. Today, Apple is comfortable ceding a much larger portion of the market to iPhone at the expense of iPad. This has led to a much stronger iPhone franchise.”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]