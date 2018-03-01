“The largest of the new designs has a screen that’s close to 6.5 inches (16.5 centimeters) when measured diagonally. That would make it among the biggest on the market,” Fenner writes. “By comparison, the first iPhones came with a 3.5-inch display, a dimension that Apple saw as optimal for using with one hand until the 4-inch iPhone 5 appeared in 2012. The new range also includes a device that, at 5.8 inches, is said to be the same size as Apple’s premium iPhone X.”
“If Apple succeeds in winning people over to a giant iPhone, that will raise questions about products such as the iPad Mini,” Fenner writes. “Why buy a 7.9-inch tablet if you have a 6.5-inch smartphone which does many of the same things?”
Read more in the full article here.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s 6.5-inch ‘iPhone X Plus’ display, with notch, shown in leaked photo – February 26, 2018
3 exclusive features Apple could deliver with a 6.5-inch ‘iPhone X Plus’ – February 20, 2018
2 ways Apple can improve upon the beautiful iPhone X – February 15, 2018